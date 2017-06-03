Bruce Arena released the USA's 40-man preliminary roster for the Gold Cup on Saturday night, and some intriguing names stand out.

FC Dallas goalkeeper Mexican-American Jesse Gonzalez, who was reported to have chosen Mexico as his international allegiance, is on the roster, and should he play in the Gold Cup for the USA, he would be cap-tied. FS1's Stuart Holden confirmed on the broadcast of the USA-Venezuela friendly that Gonzalez would accept the call-up if he makes the final 23-man roster, which must come from this 40-man group. The final roster will be revealed on June 27.

Also of note are the inclusions of Israeli-eligible Kenny Saief, NYCFC midfielder Tommy McNamara and Sporting Kansas City forward Dom Dwyer, who became a U.S. citizen earlier this year. Kekuta Manneh, who earned his U.S. citizenship earlier this year as well, was not included, nor were veteran U.S. midfielders Benny Feilhaber, Sacha Kljestan and Danny Williams.

The U.S. will tune up for the Gold Cup against World Cup nemesis Ghana before embarking on group play against Panama, Nicaragua and Martinique.

Here's the USA's full 40-man preliminary squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Joe Bendik (Orlando City SC), Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Sean Johnson (New York City FC)

DEFENDERS: Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Steve Birnbaum (D.C. United), Greg Garza (Atlanta United FC), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Justin Morrow (Toronto FC), Matt Polster (Chicago Fire), Jonathan Spector (Orlando City SC), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Paul Arriola (Club Tijuana), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Tommy McNamara (New York City FC), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Chris Pontius (Philadelphia Union), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Kenny Saief (Gent), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Dom Dwyer (Sporting Kansas City), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes)