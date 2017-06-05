The organizers of a Nebraska soccer tournament disqualified an Omaha team this weekend after insisting one of the girls on the squad was actually a boy, her family said.

Mili Hernandez, 8, is talented enough to play for the Azzuri Cachorros’s 11-year-old squad and had helped lead the club to the finals at the Springfield Soccer Club tournament on Sunday. Shortly before kickoff, though, Mili was told that she and her team had been disqualified because she looks like a boy.

“Just because I look like a boy doesn't mean I am a boy,” Mili told local television station WOWT 6. “They don't have a reason to kick the whole club out.”

The shocking decision left Mili in tears, her father, Gerardo, said.

The family pleaded with organizers to reverse their decision, showing them Mili’s health insurance card, which identified her as female. Tournament officials were unconvinced, though.

After hearing Mili’s story, American soccer legend Mia Hamm reached out to invite her to a camp.

Hey Mili, we would love to host you at one of our camps @TeamFirstSA . Be you! — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) June 5, 2017

The good news is Mili won’t let the insult keep her from playing the sport she loves, telling WOWT “There’s other tournaments that I can play.”