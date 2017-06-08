Planet Futbol

Insider: Arena on USMNT's new dual-nationals; new Liga MX-MLS competition

Grant Wahl
an hour ago

U.S. men’s national team coach Bruce Arena spoke to SI.com and Fox Sports TV on Wednesday about some of the decisions he made on the 40-man preliminary Gold Cup roster. Three intriguing players who were on the list are dual citizens Dom Dwyer, Jesse González and Kenny Saief. Dwyer is already cleared to be called in, while Arena said González and Saief still need to be cleared by FIFA for a one-time switch after playing for Mexico and Israel, respectively, at the youth level.

On González, FC Dallas’s 22-year-old goalkeeper, Arena said, “I’m looking down the road for U.S. Soccer, and they’re going to need to have some young goalkeepers emerging. In this camp we have Ethan Horvath. I don’t know if Jesse will make the final roster, but he’s a consideration.”

On Saief, 23, who has played for Belgium’s Gent in Champions League, Arena said, “He’s been a good player with his club team in Belgium, and he plays a position where we can always use help, a left-sided midfielder. He can play left back as well. We watched him on tape. He looks to be a good player, but you don’t know until you get him in.”

U.S. Soccer says Saief has started the paperwork with FIFA to switch to the U.S., and González’s agent, Spencer Wadsworth, told SI.com he has the required signed letter from González expressing his desire to switch to the Stars and Stripes from Mexico and is in the process of sending it to U.S. Soccer.

Planet Futbol
The Unexpected American: New U.S. citizen Dom Dwyer embraces his path, eyes USMNT future

According to FIFA rules, players who are approved for a one-time switch are then tied immediately to their new country. They do not have to play in an official game for their new country to be cap-tied. So if FIFA approves one-time switches for Saief and González, they will immediately be cap-tied to the United States.

Arena said also not to make too much of the omissions of Sacha Kljestan and Benny Feilhaber from the Gold Cup list. He said he wants to look at younger players and could call up Kljestan and Feilhaber for the World Cup qualifiers in September.

Elsewhere in the region's soccer landscape:

Planet Futbol

MLS, Liga MX near announcement of new cross-league competitive matches

Grant Wahl
an hour ago

MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX are nearing an announcement of new competitive games against each other, multiple sources tell SI.com and Fox Sports TV.

One new annual tournament would involve potentially four teams from each league in a competition that would be like the Superliga tournament that took place between the two leagues a decade ago.

Another new annual game that’s set to be announced is a showdown between the MLS Cup champion and a Liga MX champion. Sources say there’s a small chance these games could start later this year, but it’s much more likely that they’ll begin in 2018.

Planet Futbol
Dos Santos, Vela return for El Tri, make Mexico's Confederations Cup roster

The original Superliga was created in 2007 and lasted until 2010, with Mexican teams winning the eight-team competition three of the four times.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters