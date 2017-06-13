Planet Futbol

Watch: Amateur team named after a liquor store scores on D.C. United

Chris Chavez
44 minutes ago

Mamadou Kansaye made the Christos F.C. fans go wild on Tuesday night in the U.S. Open Cup.

The midfielder scored a goal for Christos F.C, a U.S. soccer team named for Christos Discount Liquors in Baltimore, against D.C. United of the MLS.

Watch Kansaye's goal below:

Julian Büscher tied it for D.C. United in the 35th minute of the game. Lloyd Sam gave D.C. United the lead with about 10 minutes to go. Büscher and Sam sealed the victory with a goal each after the 90th minute. D.C. United held on for the 4–1 win.

In 2012, Cal FC (a amateur side from California) defeated the Portland Timbers in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.

