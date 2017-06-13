These are the 10 most valuable franchises in sports

Mamadou Kansaye made the Christos F.C. fans go wild on Tuesday night in the U.S. Open Cup.

The midfielder scored a goal for Christos F.C, a U.S. soccer team named for Christos Discount Liquors in Baltimore, against D.C. United of the MLS.

Watch Kansaye's goal below:

Uhhhh the beer league guys just scored. Mayhem pic.twitter.com/lweUW2egqP — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) June 14, 2017

Julian Büscher tied it for D.C. United in the 35th minute of the game. Lloyd Sam gave D.C. United the lead with about 10 minutes to go. Büscher and Sam sealed the victory with a goal each after the 90th minute. D.C. United held on for the 4–1 win.

In 2012, Cal FC (a amateur side from California) defeated the Portland Timbers in the third round of the U.S. Open Cup.