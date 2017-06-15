Is Monaco's Kylian Mbappe the best soccer player under 20?

The summer transfer season has already kicked into high gear, even if the window isn't officially open just yet, with a number of clubs making big-name signings, and spending heavily to do so.

Manchester City has already recruited the likes of Bernardo Silva and Ederson, while rival Manchester United has brought in Victor Lindelof. Bayern Munich broke the Bundesliga record for Corentin Tolisso, while chief competitor Dortmund has already announced four new signings.

There are plenty of more millions to be spent this summer and plenty of more big names expected to change home stadiums.

Here is the latest swirling news from the transfer market:

• Everton has signed goalkeeper Jordan Pickford from Sunderland for a club-record fee that could rise to as high as £30 million, signing the rising England talent to a five-year contract. (Everton FC)

• AC Milan will not be re-signing rising Italian star goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma to a new contract, according to multiple reports, meaning the teenager could be headed elsewhere this summer. His current contract expires at the end of this coming season, and AC Milan would risk losing him for nothing if it doesn't sell him either this summer or in the winter transfer window. Manchester United and Real Madrid have been touted as potential landing spots for Donnarumma, the heir to Gianluigi Buffon's goalkeeping throne with the Azzurri. (La Gazzetta Dello Sport)

• Fernando Torres has rejected a lucrative, €12 million/year offer from Liga MX's Queretaro to remain with Atletico Madrid for another season. (AS)

• Manchester United's £65 million move for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata could be completed as soon as next week. (Daily Mirror)

• Manchester United has not submitted a bid for Torino's Andrea Belotti, despite reports to the contrary. (Manchester Evening News)

• Arsenal could use Olivier Giroud as a makeweight in any potential deal for one of his French countrymen: Kylian Mbappe and Alexandre Lacazette. Arsenal has already had a big-money bid for Mbappe rejected by Monaco. (London Evening Standard)

• Lionel Messi had dinner in Ibiza with Marco Verratti, fueling speculation that the midfielder will bolt PSG for Barcelona. (Express)

• West Ham wants to sign goalkeeper Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City. The England international spent last season on loan at Torino in Italy. (London Evening Standard)

• Mohamed Salah's agent is in England, as negotiations over a potential transfer from Roma to Liverpool continue. (Liverpool Echo)

• Birmingham has made an offer for longtime Chelsea captain John Terry, who has left the club and is available on a free transfer. (Sky Sports)

• Arsenal's 17 million bid for Juventus's Juan Cuadrado has been rejected. (The Sun)

• Hector Bellerin is reportedly pushing for Barcelona to pry him from Arsenal. (Mundo Deportivo)