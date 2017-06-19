A lengthy transfer saga, which involved European powers vying for one of Mexico's most promising players, has reached its conclusion.

Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano has officially joined PSV Eindhoven on a deal that will keep him at the Eredivisie club until 2023, killing off a transfer rumor cycle that included the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Benfica and Ajax.

The Dutch club teased the 21-year-old winger's arrival on social media in a series of tweets as he made his arrival to Eindhoven airport earlier today. Lozano temporarily left the Mexican national side–currently in Russia for the FIFA Confederations Cup–in order to secure the transfer for an undisclosed fee from Pachuca. He will return to Russia on Tuesday as Juan Carlos Osorio's squad prepares for New Zealand the following day.

🇲🇽 @HirvingLozano70 bracht een bezoek aan Eindhoven. De Mexicaan heeft PSV zijn woord gegeven voor een overeenkomst tot de zomer van 2023. pic.twitter.com/M49LbbgDSh — PSV (@PSV) June 19, 2017

The news of his transfer was met with positive reaction from pundits and fans alike, stressing the value of the Dutch league and how he should be able to play a lot of minutes both domestically and in Europe (PSV finished third, meaning entry into 2017-2018's Europa League.) His arrival also overshadows the almost-certain departure of his compatriot Andres Guardado, who appears poised to join MLS expansion team LAFC after his contract expires at the end of this coming season. Hector Moreno, his other Mexican teammate, left the club this past Tuesday to join Roma in Serie A.

Lozano is a fantastic acquisition for Phillip Cocu's squad and would continue the tradition of Mexican players joining PSV by becoming the fifth player to do so after Carlos Salcido, Francisco "Maza" Rodriguez, Guardado and Moreno.

In 2014, Lozano made his senior debut at 18 and scored within five minutes of entering the field. He helped the team win Liga MX's 2016 Clausura title and won the Golden Boot and Best Young Player award in this year's CONCACAF's Champions League. In 120 appearances for Pachuca, Chucky scored 31 goals.

Lozano could be best described as the Mexican, right-footed alternative of Arjen Robben. He is a speedy, inverted winger who loves to cut from the left-hand side and create havoc as he enters the box. He is, however, so versatile that he is extremely comfortable on both wings as his pace is almost too much to handle for the opposition.

The Dutch league has always been a perfect introduction to young, Central and South American players as it offers opportunity and technical ability in a European setting. It was the exact path taken by Luis Suarez before he joined Liverpool and, eventually, Barcelona.

There is plenty of reason to believe that Lozano, in a year that precedes the World Cup, can take full advantage in a similar manner.