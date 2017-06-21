What is Mexico hoping to prove in the Confederations Cup?

Mexico and New Zealand face off in Sochi on Wednesday in what will be a crucial match for El Tri.

Mexico battled to a 2–2 draw against Portugal on Sunday, one day after host Russia handled New Zealand 2–0 in the Group A opener. Only the top two teams in each group advance.

The two El Tri goals in their opening match came from Chicharito and Hector Moreno. Cristiano Ronaldo was named Man of the Match after assisting on Portugal’s opening goal.

New Zealand’s All Whites struggled in the opener against Russia, knocking in an own goal en route to a 2–0 defeat. Both teams will be looking for a three-point result on Wednesday.

How to Watch

Time: 2 p.m. EST

TV Channel: FS1

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV.