Planet Futbol

Brazilian soccer player takes flopping to the next level, gets sent off for this dive

4:03 | Planet Futbol
Rising Stars: Kellyn Acosta
Khadrice Rollins
2 hours ago

If you're going to flop, flop to the fullest.

That's the approach Brazilian soccer player Lucas Fonseca had Sunday. The Bahia center back took a dive for the ages in the club's contest against Flamengo.

After getting bumped by Fonseca, Flamengo forward Paolo Guerrero turned to take a swing at Fonseca. Although Guerrero never followed through with his punch, Fonseca found himself flying through the air as if Canelo Alverez had connected with a haymaker.

That's one HELL of an air punch-flop combo 🤜❓💨 😂😂😂

A post shared by Sports Illustrated: Soccer (@si_soccer) on

From there, Fonseca found himself headed to the sideline with his second yellow card of the match, as both players were booked for what happened. And with Bahia down a man, Flamengo was able to get a goal in the 74th-minute to pick up a 1-0 victory.

Maybe this will make him think a bit harder before his next dive. Or maybe it will just serve as inspiration for floppers across all sports.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters