If you're going to flop, flop to the fullest.

That's the approach Brazilian soccer player Lucas Fonseca had Sunday. The Bahia center back took a dive for the ages in the club's contest against Flamengo.

After getting bumped by Fonseca, Flamengo forward Paolo Guerrero turned to take a swing at Fonseca. Although Guerrero never followed through with his punch, Fonseca found himself flying through the air as if Canelo Alverez had connected with a haymaker.

That's one HELL of an air punch-flop combo 🤜❓💨 😂😂😂 A post shared by Sports Illustrated: Soccer (@si_soccer) on Jun 26, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

From there, Fonseca found himself headed to the sideline with his second yellow card of the match, as both players were booked for what happened. And with Bahia down a man, Flamengo was able to get a goal in the 74th-minute to pick up a 1-0 victory.

Maybe this will make him think a bit harder before his next dive. Or maybe it will just serve as inspiration for floppers across all sports.