How much of an impact does winning the Confederations Cup have?

It's a tale as old as time: England losing in a penalty shootout.

England bowed out of the 2017 Under-21 European Championships to Germany in heartbreaking fashion Tuesday, taking a 2-2 draw into penalty kicks before losing a 4-3 shootout. The win sends the Germans to the final. But this is not a new feeling for the English. This narrative has been played out before. In honor of England's continued failures from 12 yards away, here's a look back at some recent history from the senior team.

World Cup 1990: England vs. West Germany

It all started over 25 years ago when West Germany took down England in the semifinals. The two teams battled back and forth in the shootout, trading goals until the Germans finally pulled away. Stuart Pearce couldn't convert and Chris Waddle shot far over the crossbar to mark the end of the team's tournament run.

Euro 1996: England vs. Germany

Days after a shootout victory in the quarterfinals, England once again faced a pesky German team in a semifinal match. As the host country, England faced the pressure and expectations of a nation. A failed attempt by Gareth Southgate sent the squads into sudden death, where Andreas Molle would send the Germans onward once again.

World Cup 1998: England vs. Argentina

This classic, which featured an iconic red card for David Beckham, saw a promising opportunity for England to take a shootout. After drawing 2-2, the teams traded goals and a second-attempt save for each in the shootout. Argentina would take the penalties 4-3, though, and take the quarterfinal.

Euro 2004: England vs. Portugal

Six years later, another 2-2 draw sent England back to a quarterfinal shootout. Although Beckham missed the first shot, his squad scrambled back into the match and tied the score 5-5. That's when Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo stepped up and blasted the ball into the back of the net, sending the English on their way.

World Cup 2006: England vs. Portugal

Another year, another shootout, another quarterfinal. This time, a 0-0 draw that featured a Beckham injury sent England to penalties. Portugal missed two of its first three, but England failed to take an advantage, with both Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard missing their opening attempts. The Portuguese took a lead, Jamie Carragher missed and Cristiano Ronaldo finished the 3-1 Portugal shootout victory.

Euro 2012: England vs. Italy

England looked to win the quarterfinal match in penalties after a goalless draw. Goals from Gerrard and Wayne Rooney put the team up 2-1, but everything quickly collapsed. The Italians would net three unanswered penalties and eliminate England in familiar fashion.

U-17 Euro 2017: England vs. Spain

The final of the Under-17 European Championship in May 2017 went to Spain by way of a devastating penalty shootout. The young England team, which was leading with just seconds to go, couldn't come through at the end of its 80-minute match.

U-21 Euro 2017: England vs. Germany

The most recent shootout disappointment goes to the Under-21 team, which fell to Germany on Tuesday. It was a feat in and of itself to make it to a shootout in the semifinal against a talented German side, but once again England's tournament ended in defeat.

To be fair to the English, the team did snag a shootout victory over Spain in the 1996 Euro quarterfinals. But that joy was squashed four days later against Germany.

This article will inevitably be updated after the 2018 World Cup.