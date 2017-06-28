How much of an impact does winning the Confederations Cup have?

Reigning European champion Portugal and two-time reigning Copa America champion Chile put their championship mettle to the test on Wednesday, when the two powers clash in the first semifinal at the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup (2 p.m. ET, FS1).

Portugal came out on top of Group A, outlasting Mexico to take first-place honors, while Chile was a runner-up to Germany in Group B. Cristiano Ronaldo's two goals have him tied for the competition's golden boot, and the reigning Ballon d'Or winner will look to put his country in position to win another trophy, following last summer's success at the Euros.

Chile, however, has sights on the silverware as well, with Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal spearheading the effort from La Roja to claim a title for a third straight summer.

The winner will play the winner of Germany and Mexico in Sunday's final in Moscow.

