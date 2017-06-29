Jesse Gonzalez's on-again, off-again saga has come to a red, white and blue conclusion.

Gonzalez's one-time switch from Mexico to the USA was approved by FIFA, meaning the 22-year-old FC Dallas goalkeeper can only represent the USA in international competition. Gonzalez, who was deciding between the two nations, had already represented Mexico on the youth level, which necessitated the switch. Much like new U.S. midfielder Kenny Saief, the switch locks him into the USA even without him being cap-tied.

Gonzalez was named to Bruce Arena's provisional roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup but did not make the final 23-man squad, and he can only be called in for the competition in the event of an injury prior to the start of the tournament or as a replacement for the knockout stage, provided the heavily favored USA goes through from Group B.

Gonzalez has emerged as a standout with FC Dallas and has five clean sheets in 13 league games this season. His biggest moment as a professional came in the 2015 MLS Cup playoffs, when, as a 20-year-old, he made consecutive saves in a penalty shootout against the Seattle Sounders to help send FCD to the Western Conference final.

With an aging core of top goalkeepers, Gonzalez could be a key figure for the future of the U.S. men's national team.

"I’m looking down the road for U.S. Soccer, and they’re going to need to have some young goalkeepers emerging," Arena told SI's Grant Wahl after unveiling his preliminary roster for the Gold Cup.