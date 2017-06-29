Planet Futbol

FIFA approves FC Dallas GK Jesse Gonzalez's switch from Mexico to USA

4:03 | Planet Futbol
Rising Stars: Kellyn Acosta
icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

Jesse Gonzalez's on-again, off-again saga has come to a red, white and blue conclusion.

Gonzalez's one-time switch from Mexico to the USA was approved by FIFA, meaning the 22-year-old FC Dallas goalkeeper can only represent the USA in international competition. Gonzalez, who was deciding between the two nations, had already represented Mexico on the youth level, which necessitated the switch. Much like new U.S. midfielder Kenny Saief, the switch locks him into the USA even without him being cap-tied.

Gonzalez was named to Bruce Arena's provisional roster for the CONCACAF Gold Cup but did not make the final 23-man squad, and he can only be called in for the competition in the event of an injury prior to the start of the tournament or as a replacement for the knockout stage, provided the heavily favored USA goes through from Group B.

Planet Futbol
Bruce Arena names U.S. roster for Gold Cup; Morris, Dwyer lead young, eager group

Gonzalez has emerged as a standout with FC Dallas and has five clean sheets in 13 league games this season. His biggest moment as a professional came in the 2015 MLS Cup playoffs, when, as a 20-year-old, he made consecutive saves in a penalty shootout against the Seattle Sounders to help send FCD to the Western Conference final.

With an aging core of top goalkeepers, Gonzalez could be a key figure for the future of the U.S. men's national team. 

"I’m looking down the road for U.S. Soccer, and they’re going to need to have some young goalkeepers emerging," Arena told SI's Grant Wahl after unveiling his preliminary roster for the Gold Cup.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters