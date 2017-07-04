Lionel Messi has agreed to renew his contract with FC Barcelona through 2021 with a one-year option and a €300 million release clause, Marca reports.

Messi has been with the club since 2004 and has helped lead them to eight La Liga titles, five Copa del Ray championships and four Champions League crowns.

Last season he had 37 goals in 34 appearances for Barcelona. He has logged more than 40,000 minutes in his career with Barcelona and the Argentine national team.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner turned 30 last month and will be entering his 14th season with the club.