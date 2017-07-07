Another round of Andres Guardado to MLS speculation has wound up with the Mexican international star remaining outside of MLS.

Guardado left PSV Eindhoven for Real Betis in La Liga on Friday, returning to Spain amid a round of rumors that he would sign with 2018 MLS expansion club LAFC. Guardado, who was previously linked with Atlanta United before its inaugural MLS season, last played in Spain in 2013-2014 with Valencia, where he spent two seasons after a five-year stint with Deportivo de La Coruña. In between, he spent a brief time on loan at Bayer Leverkusen before joining PSV for the 2014-15 season.

LAFC was said to be "very close" to signing Guardado, who had a year remaining on his deal with PSV. Instead, he's off to Real Betis, which finished 15th in La Liga and outscored only three teams in the league. The versatile Guardado believes La Liga is the best in the world, and he claims that it's the best way for him to prepare for another World Cup run with El Tri.

"I already talked about my reasons and I confirm them now," Guardado told Real Betis's official website. "The first reason is because this is a serious and ambitious project. Betis is a great club with a lot of history and great fans. I’m happy to be back in the best league in the world. I also wanted to compete at a higher level than the one at PSV, with all due respect to my former team. I’m in a good moment in my career but I want more. I want to achieve things and I know that I can. If we achieve the collective targets, which are the most important ones, the individual ones will come by. I want to play my fourth World Cup. Is there a better way than preparing for it in the best league in the world?”