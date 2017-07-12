The U.S. Open Cup is guaranteed to have one lower-division side reach the semifinals, and teams from the NASL and USL will duke it out to determine which one will be that much closer to an improbable trophy.

The NASL's Miami FC hosts USL's FC Cincinnati, with both coming off riveting victories in the round of 16. Miami, coached by Italian legend Alessandro Nesta, edged Orlando City on a last-second goal by Kwadwo Poku to knock the MLS side out of the competition. FC Cincinnati took down an MLS foe as well, with goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt the hero in a penalty shootout, making three saves to eliminate the Chicago Fire.

The winner will join Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earthquakes in the semifinals and will become the first lower-division side since 2011 (Richmond Kickers) to make it to the competition's final four.

Here's how to watch the match:

What: U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals: Miami FC (MLS) vs. FC Cincinnati (USL)

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET, Miami FC's Riccardo Silva Stadium

Live stream: Watch the match for free via U.S. Soccer.