Soccer

Watch Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati: U.S. Open Cup Live Stream

2:13 | Soccer
Orlando City Will Love Dom Dwyer, as Long as He Keeps Scoring Goals
Avi Creditor
an hour ago

Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will, at last, play their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal in South Florida after severe weather delayed their initial meeting (7:30 p.m. ET, Riccardo Silva Stadium). 

The two lower-tier sides are vying for a place against the New York Red Bulls in the semifinals, and the winner will become the first non-MLS side since the Richmond Kickers to reach the final four since 2011.

Miami FC won the NASL's spring season title, and FC Cincinnati is in contention for a playoff berth in USL, and both are hoping to spring another upset of an MLS side in the future after doing so in previous rounds. Miami FC, coached by Italian legend Alessandro Nesta, ousted Orlando City in thrilling fashion in the round of 16, with Kwadwo Poku's last-minute goal leading the side to a 3-2 win. FC Cincinnati took care of the Chicago Fire in penalty kicks, with goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt the hero after making three saves in the shootout.

Watch their matchup live below (or via U.S. Soccer here)

The semifinals are set for August 8 or 9, with Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earthquakes meeting in the other side of the bracket. 

The final is set for September 20.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters