Miami FC and FC Cincinnati will, at last, play their U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal in South Florida after severe weather delayed their initial meeting (7:30 p.m. ET, Riccardo Silva Stadium).

The two lower-tier sides are vying for a place against the New York Red Bulls in the semifinals, and the winner will become the first non-MLS side since the Richmond Kickers to reach the final four since 2011.

Miami FC won the NASL's spring season title, and FC Cincinnati is in contention for a playoff berth in USL, and both are hoping to spring another upset of an MLS side in the future after doing so in previous rounds. Miami FC, coached by Italian legend Alessandro Nesta, ousted Orlando City in thrilling fashion in the round of 16, with Kwadwo Poku's last-minute goal leading the side to a 3-2 win. FC Cincinnati took care of the Chicago Fire in penalty kicks, with goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt the hero after making three saves in the shootout.

The semifinals are set for August 8 or 9, with Sporting Kansas City and the San Jose Earthquakes meeting in the other side of the bracket.

The final is set for September 20.