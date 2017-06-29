Planet Futbol

FC Cincinnati, Miami FC eliminate MLS foes in dramatic fashion in U.S. Open Cup

icon
SI.com Staff
43 minutes ago

The magic of the U.S. Open Cup continues to sparkle for FC Cincinnati and Miami FC.

The USL and NASL clubs pulled off dramatic stunners to send the Chicago Fire and Atlanta United packing and continue their U.S. Open Cup runs, reaching the quarterfinal round where they will square off against one another.

FC Cincinnati, which is vying for an MLS expansion bid and beat Columbus Crew SC in the round of 32, outlasted the Fire in penalties after a 0-0 draw, with heroic goalkeeper Mitch Hildebrandt making three saves in the shootout in front of a raucous crowd of over 30,000 at Nippert Stadium.

Miami FC, meanwhile, used a goal at the death from former NYCFC midfielder Kwadwo Poku to oust Atlanta 3-2 and claim a second straight MLS victim after ousting Orlando City in the previous round.

MLS sides take up the remaining six spots in the quarterfinals, after the New England Revolution beat D.C. United 2-1; the LA Galaxy avoided an upset at the hands of Sacramento Republic, winning 2-0; Sporting Kansas City beat the Houston Dynamo 2-0; defending champion FC Dallas downed the Colorado Rapids 3-1; the New York Red Bulls ousted the Philadelphia Union in penalties after a 1-1 draw; and the San Jose Earthquakes defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-1 on a late goal from Danny Hoesen.

 

The quarterfinal pairings are (all times Eastern):

July 10 - 10:30 p.m. - San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy

July 11 - 8:30 p.m. - Sporting Kansas City vs. FC Dallas

July 12 - 7:30 p.m. - Miami FC vs. FC Cincinnati 

July 13 - 7:30 p.m. - New England Revolution vs. New York Red Bulls.

The Miami-Cincinnati pairing means one non-MLS team is guaranteed a place in the semifinals for the first time since 2011.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters