Planet Futbol

Reports: Manchester City to sign Kyle Walker from Tottenham for £50 million

1:13 | Planet Futbol
Bayern Munich's Jerome Boateng: Everyone is gunning for Real Madrid
icon
SI.com Staff
an hour ago

For a second straight summer, Manchester City appears to be throwing a massive transfer fee to a Premier League rival to sign an English defender.

A year after spending big to lure John Stones from Everton, Manchester City is reportedly set to sign right back Kyle Walker from Tottenham for a £50 million fee, a world-record amount for a defender. The development comes a day after Dani Alves snubbed Manchester City for a reported lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain. Alves was a free agent after being released from his Juventus contract, but the wages PSG will be paying him are reportedly more than double what he was being offered by Manchester City.

Instead, Pep Guardiola's defensive makeover turns to Walker, the attacking fullback who will help replace the departed likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy. Manchester City is also reportedly close to signing left back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco for another hefty transfer fee.

Planet Futbol
Mbappe, Alexis, Morata, Ronaldo and more: The 10 transfer sagas we're still waiting on

While losing Walker is a blow for Tottenham, the financial windfall can help the club elsewhere, and it has a ready-made replacement in Kieran Trippier, who started ahead of Walker at times last season. 

Walker would join goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Benjamin Silva as new additions for Man City this summer.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters