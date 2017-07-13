For a second straight summer, Manchester City appears to be throwing a massive transfer fee to a Premier League rival to sign an English defender.

A year after spending big to lure John Stones from Everton, Manchester City is reportedly set to sign right back Kyle Walker from Tottenham for a £50 million fee, a world-record amount for a defender. The development comes a day after Dani Alves snubbed Manchester City for a reported lucrative offer from Paris Saint-Germain. Alves was a free agent after being released from his Juventus contract, but the wages PSG will be paying him are reportedly more than double what he was being offered by Manchester City.

Instead, Pep Guardiola's defensive makeover turns to Walker, the attacking fullback who will help replace the departed likes of Pablo Zabaleta, Bacary Sagna and Gael Clichy. Manchester City is also reportedly close to signing left back Benjamin Mendy from Monaco for another hefty transfer fee.

While losing Walker is a blow for Tottenham, the financial windfall can help the club elsewhere, and it has a ready-made replacement in Kieran Trippier, who started ahead of Walker at times last season.

Walker would join goalkeeper Ederson and midfielder Benjamin Silva as new additions for Man City this summer.