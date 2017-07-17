Paris Saint-Germain is ready and willing to pay Barcelona star Neymar’s €222 million ($255 million) transfer release clause, Spanish newspaper AS reports.

The move would be more than double the current world transfer record, held by Paul Pogba’s €105 million ($120 million) move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer.

Barcelona is reportedly interested in acquiring PSG midfielder Marco Verratti if Neymar were to choose to go through with the move. Neymar’s father is said to be meeting with PSG officials this week. Barcelona, though, remains unconcerned with the speculation.

AS reported that Neymar’s interest in a move to PSG is driven by his desire to become the best player in the world, which he feels isn’t possible while playing with Lionel Messi at Barca. Spain’s Diario Sport also reported Monday that Neymar is “unsettled” because Messi has received the bulk of the adulation during Barcelona’s recent trophy run.

The contract Neymar signed in October 2016 runs through June 2021 and initially included a €200 million release clause, which has since risen to €222 million and will climb to €250 million next season.