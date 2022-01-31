Skip to main content
Rams, Bengals, Brady, McDaniels, and Madness | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Rams vs. Bengals Super Bowl, what is happening with Tom Brady? And Josh McDaniels to the Raiders, plus other head coach hires.

Super Bowl LVI is set, and Conor and Gary break down everything that happened in the conference title games. In the NFC, how Raheem Morris dialed up the right blitz at the right time—again—to put away the 49ers on an otherwise off night for the Rams. Plus, the likely end of the Jimmy Garoppolo era, and how Kyle Shanahan basically maxed out this team.

In the AFC, never pick against the Bengals again. How the Cincy defense foiled Patrick Mahomes with three- and four-man rushes, and how Joe Burrow had enough magic to pull out another unlikely win.

Plus, a look at the post–Tom Brady Bucs in light of retirement reports, and a run down of the coaching hires: Josh McDaniels to the Raiders, Brian Daboll to the Giants, Matt Eberflus to the Bears and Nathaniel Hackett in Denver.

Have a comment, critique or question for a future mailbag? Have a question for the show? Email themmqb@gmail.com or tweet at @GGramling_SI or @ConorOrr.

Listen to The MMQB NFL Podcast

