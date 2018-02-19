Austin Dillon celebrated his Daytona 500 victory by getting a tattoo—but you won't be seeing it anytime soon.

Dillon says he tattooed the Daytona 500 logo along with the word "champ" on his butt to celebrate Sunday's win.

"You'll never be able to see it," he said Monday during a news conference, according to ESPN. "It's a pretty cool looking today. [My wife] Whitney is probably the only one that is going to see it for a while."

Several members of Dillon's crew also got tattoos, though crew chief Justin Alexander declined. He said he would get a tattoo on his face if Dillon wins a championship. "Everybody document that," Dillon replied.

Dillon led for just one lap during the race: the final lap. The win marked just his second career victory on the NASCAR Monster Energy Series.

Getting a tattoo to celebrate a big win is cool, obviously. But hasn't Austin heard that the new fad is getting a champions tattoo before the championship happens?