Known as the Great American Race, the Daytona 500 is the biggest event on the NASCAR calendar. With the chance to start the season with a win on this iconic track, drivers will have the opportunity to pick up both points and prestige when their season kicks off at Daytona International Speedway.

How to Watch:

When: Sunday, Feb. 16

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Ricky Stenhouse will have the pole for this edition of the Daytona 500, giving him the ability to start the race from the front of the pack. While Stenhouse is by no means guaranteed to win the race from that position, it does mean that he put up the best qualifying lap and could be dangerous in the event. It also means that he will be able to avoid the fray in the early stages of the race, which could keep him on the track for the duration of the event.

History says to watch out for Denny Hamlin in the Daytona 500. Hamlin has won two of the last four runnings of this race and it seems that he has the ability to endure the 500 miles of chaos that this annual event can bring. But with a loaded field of contenders looking to start their seasons on the right foot, both Hamlin and Stenhouse will have plenty of competition to look out for during this long race.