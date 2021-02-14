Newman, Busch Involved in Multi-Car Crash at Daytona 500

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Daytona 500 got off to a rocky start on Sunday afternoon with 16 cars involved in a pileup after a crash in Lap 14.

A nudge from Joe Gibbs Racing's Christopher Bell pushed Stewart-Haas Racing's Aric Almirola out of line and into the middle of the track, sparking Sunday's pileup. Kurt Busch and Ryan Newman were involved in the 16-car pileup, as was Martin Truex Jr.

"We were just getting pushed too hard too early," Almirola said following his exit from the race. "We were in a fine position, just sitting there riding around in the top two, three and [Bell] just came with a big run and hit me really hard in a bad spot."

Newman was involved in a terrifying crash in last year's Daytona 500. His crashed into the wall and flipped over into the infield on the final lap, needing help exiting his car from crews near the finish line. Newman made his return to the track in May 2020 at Darlington Raceway.

Newman was not injured in Sunday's crash.

"Somebody crashed in the outside row in front of us and we had nowhere to go and I got hit from some place," Newman said. "I had the wreck missed, but got hit from some place and that was the end of our day."

Kevin Harvick currently leads the field after Lap 15. The race is currently in the middle of a weather delay due to lightning in the area.