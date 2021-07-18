Hamilton Wins British GP After Verstappen Crash

Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Lewis Hamilton Roars Back to Win British Grand Prix After Verstappen Crash

Author:
Publish date:

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — Lewis Hamilton roared back from a first-lap incident that sent championship leader Max Verstappen to the hospital and overcame a 10-second penalty to win the British Grand Prix and reignite his title defense on Sunday.

The seven-time champion won at his home track to snap a run of five races without a victory. He had dropped from second to fifth after he served his penalty, picked up two spots when he returned to the track and then Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas was ordered to move out of Hamilton’s way.

It gave him 11 laps to chase down leader Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari and Hamilton made the pass for the win with just two laps to go — and on the same corner where he had tangled with Verstappen. The British driver was cheered on to his eighth career victory at Silverstone by the passionate home fans, who also gave him a standing ovation.

Hamilton, who then drove a victory lap brandishing the British flag, cut the gap to Verstappen in the drivers’ championship from 33 points to seven.

“What a great job guys. Thank you so much for continuing to push this year, I am so inspired by you guys. There’s a long way to go but I believe in you guys,” Hamilton said after the race.

Then he climbed the rail and ran toward the grandstands waving the flag to his adoring crowd.

Verstappen crashed out of the race when a spirited first lap battle with Hamilton sent the Dutchman spinning hard into a barrier.

The race was red-flagged to allow for repairs to the tire barrier. Verstappen, wobbly as he climbed from his car, was initially seen in the Silverstone medical center but then transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

More from SI: 

YOU MAY LIKE

An official waving the checkered flag.
Racing

Hamilton Wins British GP After Verstappen Crash

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton won at his home track after championship leader Max Verstappen was taken to the hospital following a collision.

Los Angeles Dodgers Josiah Gray
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Josiah Gray on Track to Fill-In for Clayton Kershaw

Five-time high-stakes champ Shawn Childs helps you at the waiver wire to bolster your fantasy squad

giannis-middleton-bucks
NBA

Bucks' Tenacity Creates Chance for Storybook Finals Win

Timely defense and shotmaking pulled the Bucks through once again in Game 5. Can they close out in Milwaukee?

The Olympic logo in the Tokyo Bay.
Olympics

First Athletes in Olympic Village Test Positive for COVID-19

The South African Olympic soccer team is in quarantine ahead of Thursday's  opener vs. Japan after two players tested positive for COVID-19.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) in the second half against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals
NBA

Bucks' Unconventional Big 3 Shines in Pivotal Game 5 Win

Behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday the Bucks are peaking at the right time and just one win away from an NBA championship.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reaches for the ball in the first half against the Phoenix Suns during game five of the 2021 NBA Finals at Phoenix Suns Arena.
NBA

Giannis's Alley-Oop Dunk Seals Game 5 Win

Jrue Holiday's steal step up a huge alley-oop dunk for Giannis Antetokounmpo that ended up being the nail in the coffin in Game 5.

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Seizing His NBA Finals Moment

Forget the labels. The superstar has been sensational in the Finals and his legacy is still taking form.

The Nationals logo.
MLB

Three Shot Outside Nationals Park, Game Postponed

A shooting occurred outside the third base gate at Nationals Park during Saturday night's game.