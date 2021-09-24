September 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Netflix CEO 'Would Definitely Consider' Buying Formula 1's Race Streaming Rights

Author:

Formula 1 has seen a major boost in its fandom as Netflix's docuseries Formula 1: Drive to Survive continues to thrive, and now, the CEO of the streaming platform spoke to German outlet Der Spiegel and said he "would definitely consider" bidding for F1's streaming rights.

However, if successful, it wouldn't look how race days typically do now. 

"At Netflix, we do entertainment and not journalism," said Reed Hastings before adding, "That would have to be up to certain standards. We keep our hands off live sports. With that kind of broadcast, we have no control over the source." 

DTS has largely fallen into this category by following teams throughout the year and telling the compelling story of a specific season through a documentary format. However, the series has sometimes been criticized for its misrepresentation and editorial decisions. 

SI Recommends

Ratings continue to skyrocket for live races, though. According to data from ESPN in June, viewership was up 50% from the 2020 season and 36% from 2019. The French Grand Prix on June 20 hit 1.1 million viewers, reportedly the largest U.S. audience since the 2019 Canadian Grand Prix on ABC, per NBC News.

The show is still ongoing with Season 4 covering the 2021 season. It is expected to drop on Netflix in 2022. This season has been drama-packed as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton continue to battle each other for the world championship title. They have been going head-to-head so aggressively that they crashed each other out of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. This weekend, both drivers will race in the Russian Grand Prix.

As popularity continues to grow within the United States, Formula 1 announced the dates and course for the 2022 Miami Grand Prix. This marks the first Formula 1 race in Florida since 1959. The new track will be set within the city’s Hard Rock Stadium campus next May.

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

# 33 Max Verstappen (NED, Red Bull Racing), F1 Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on September 24, 2021 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by HOCH ZWEI)
Racing

Netflix 'Would Definitely Consider' Buying F1's Rights

As Netflix docuseries 'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' continues to thrive and bring new fans to Formula 1, the media giant has thought of bidding for race streaming rights.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman
Soccer

Barcelona Manager Koeman Banned Two Games After Being Sent Off

Ronald Koeman was given his marching orders at the end of Barcelona's 0-0 draw at Cadiz on Thursday.

red-sox-catcher
MLB

The Best Places to Photograph Baseball Games: Old Stadiums

Wrigley and Fenway provide unique environments for photos.

Member Exclusive
David Alba in the ring wearing a suit at a Limitless Wrestling show
Play
Wrestling

Jon Alba Joins Conrad Thompson’s Growing Podcast Network

Former Orlando sports anchor Jon Alba is going all-in on wrestling.

Georgia Bulldogs Brock Bowers
Play
Betting

College Football Week 4 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis & Picks

A closer look at several key Week 4 NCAAF games for bettors to target among Saturday's college football slate.

Mar 28, 2019; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs former player Manu Ginobili poses for a photo with his family after his jersey retirement ceremony at AT&T Center after a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.
NBA

Manu Ginóbili Returns to San Antonio As Special Adviser

The four-time NBA champion retired in 2018 following 16 seasons with the Spurs, which led to his jersey being retired in '19.

Sabrina Ionescu low-fiving Betnijah Laney
WNBA

The Liberty Are Just Getting Started

Forget their first-round playoff exit: The future looks bright in New York.

Nolan Arenado greets Cardinals teammate Paul Goldschmidt after the first baseman hit a three-run home run vs. Milwaukee.
Play
MLB

Four Reasons Behind the Cardinals’ Winning Streak

Paul Goldschmidt is a big reason why St. Louis has catapulted itself to a playoff spot.