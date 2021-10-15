2022 Formula 1 Race Calendar Revealed

October 15, 2021
Formula 1 Reveals 2022 Full Race Calendar, Featuring Record-Breaking 23 Races

Formula 1 unveiled its 2022 race calendar on Friday, which features a record-breaking 23 races in 36 weekends. 

The 2022 championship season will begin in Bahrain on March 20th. The championship will end in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 20. This has been the final race on the calendar each year since 2014.

The United States will host two races for the first time since 1984. The Miami Grand Prix will be the fifth race of the year on May 8. The USA Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas will celebrate its 10th anniversary as the 20th stop on the calendar on Oct. 25. The 2021 edition of the race will be held this weekend.

“We are very pleased with the interest in Formula 1 from places that want to host races and the growth of the sport and believe we have a fantastic calendar for 2022 with destinations like Miami joining famous and historic venues," F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a statement. "The pandemic is still with us, and we will therefore continue to be vigilant and safe – to protect all our personnel and the communities we visit.”

The Chinese Grand Prix is not on the calendar for 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been replaced with a second race in Italy as Imola will host the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix on April 24. The Italian Grand Prix in Monza is set for Sept. 11 in Monza.

The 2021 season, consisting of 22 races, has featured stops in Portugal and Turkey that will not be on next year's schedule.

The full schedule can be seen below:

Bahrain (Sakhir) – March 18 to 20

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah) – March 25 to 27

Australia (Melbourne) – April 8 to 10

Emilia Romagna (Imola) – April 22 to 24

Miami (Miami) – May 6 to 8

Spain (Barcelona) – May 20 to 22

Monaco (Monaco) – May 27 to 29

Azerbaijan (Baku) – June 10 to 12

Canada (Montreal) – June 17 to 19

United Kingdom (Silverstone) – July 1 to 3

Austria (Spielberg) – July 8 to 10

France (Le Castellet) – July 22 to 24

Hungary (Budapest) – July 29 to 31

Belgium (Spa-Francorchamps) – Aug. 26 to 28

Netherlands (Zandvoort) – Sept. 2 to 4

Italy (Monza) – Sept. 9 to 11

Russia (Sochi) – Sept. 23 to 25

Singapore (Singapore) – Sept. 30 to Oct. 2

Japan (Suzuka) – Oct. 7 to 9

USA (Austin) – Oct. 21 to 23

Mexico (Mexico City) – Oct. 28 to 30

Brazil (Sao Paulo) – Nov. 11 to 15

Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi) – Nov. 18 to 20

Note: The races in Imola, Barcelona, Singapore and Austin need new contracts and so they have been marked on the F1 official schedule as subject to contract. The race in Miami is subject to FIA circuit homologation for its new circuit.

