Ricciardo on Dale Jr.'s Tweet: 'That Gives Me Goosebumps'

October 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Daniel Ricciardo Got Emotional About Dale Jr.'s Tweet: 'That Gives Me Goosebumps'

Author:

Daniel Ricciardo got to live his childhood dream as he drove his hero's, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s, 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR stock car on Saturday as McLaren CEO Zak Brown honored a bet he made with the Formula One star.

But as the wholesome moment and photos of Ricciardo's wide grin started circling, Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer tagged Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Twitter, asking his thoughts. 

"I’m happy for Daniel," Dale Jr. wrote. "I’m also appreciative for how he celebrates my father. That makes a lot of dads family members and fans smile."

In the replies, a fan wrote that Ricciardo should drive an Xfinity car at Watkins Glen, which the NASCAR legend said, "That'd be fun!" 

SI Recommends

When Ricciardo heard about Dale Jr.'s thoughts after qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, his iconic smile seemed to stretch wider as he said, "That gives me goosebumps." 

He paused before continuing his response, looking away from the camera with the smile still etched on his face. "Look, I'm happy that it's well received," Ricciardo said. The Formula One star is paying tribute to Dale Sr. this weekend, wearing a special black and silver helmet with Dale Sr.’s No. 3 and Ricciardo’s nickname “The Honey Badger” in the style of the NASCAR legend's “The Intimidator” persona.

When the interviewer mentioned getting into an Xfinity car, Ricciardo immediately said, "Yes." 

"Hell, alright. Let's do it."

More Formula One Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 23, 2021; Austin, TX, USA; McLaren F1 Team driver Daniel Ricciardo (3) of Team Australia is interviewed after the qualifying session for the United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas.
Racing

Ricciardo on Dale Jr.'s Tweet: 'That Gives Me Goosebumps'

The McLaren Formula One star fulfilled a childhood dream as he drove Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR stock car.

The ball just inches short of a first down during a game between Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
College Football

Iowa State's Fourth Down Stop Tops Undefeated Oklahoma State

Fans rushed the field at Jack Trice Stadium after the Cyclones upset the No. 8 Cowboys.

f1 max verstappen
Racing

Verstappen Snags U.S. Grand Prix Pole Position From Hamilton

Sergio Perez held the provisional pole position until Lewis Hamilton passed his time in a flying final lap, only for championship rival Verstappen to do the same.

D.J. Uiagalelei (5) and Taisun Phommachanh (7) before a game.
Play
College Football

Uiagalelei Benched, Replaced by Phommachanh vs. Pitt

DJ Uiagalelei was taken out of the game after he threw a shovel pass that was intercepted for a touchdown, but later returned in the fourth quarter to rush for a touchdown

penn-state-illinois-overtimes
College Football

Illinois Knocks Off Penn State After Nine-Overtime Slog

The Fighting Illini tallied 38 passing yards between two QBs compared to Penn State's 165, but dominated the rushing game en route to the sloppy 9OT win.

Oct 23, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons linebacker Chase Jones (21) deflects a pass intended for Army Black Knights running back Tyrell Robinson (21) during the first half at Michie Stadium.
College Football

Wake Forest, Army Shootout Shatters Pregame Over/Under Line

The game did not have a single field goal and the third quarter featured 21 points in the span of 48 seconds. In total, 18 touchdowns were scored.

caleb-williams-oklahoma
College Football

Williams Saves Sooners With Genius Fourth-Down Play

Caleb Williams's smart thinking on fourth down saved Oklahoma from a historic upset loss at Kansas.

Oct 22, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) rounds the bases after hitting a triple in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game six of the 2021 ALCS at Minute Maid Park.
MLB

There’s No Stopping Houston’s Hitters