Ricciardo on Dale Jr.'s Tweet: 'That Gives Me Goosebumps'

Daniel Ricciardo got to live his childhood dream as he drove his hero's, Dale Earnhardt Sr.'s, 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR stock car on Saturday as McLaren CEO Zak Brown honored a bet he made with the Formula One star.

But as the wholesome moment and photos of Ricciardo's wide grin started circling, Associated Press reporter Jenna Fryer tagged Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Twitter, asking his thoughts.

"I’m happy for Daniel," Dale Jr. wrote. "I’m also appreciative for how he celebrates my father. That makes a lot of dads family members and fans smile."

In the replies, a fan wrote that Ricciardo should drive an Xfinity car at Watkins Glen, which the NASCAR legend said, "That'd be fun!"

When Ricciardo heard about Dale Jr.'s thoughts after qualifying for the United States Grand Prix, his iconic smile seemed to stretch wider as he said, "That gives me goosebumps."

He paused before continuing his response, looking away from the camera with the smile still etched on his face. "Look, I'm happy that it's well received," Ricciardo said. The Formula One star is paying tribute to Dale Sr. this weekend, wearing a special black and silver helmet with Dale Sr.’s No. 3 and Ricciardo’s nickname “The Honey Badger” in the style of the NASCAR legend's “The Intimidator” persona.

When the interviewer mentioned getting into an Xfinity car, Ricciardo immediately said, "Yes."

"Hell, alright. Let's do it."

