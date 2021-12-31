Skip to main content
December 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Xfinity Driver Brandon Brown Unveils Anti-Biden-Themed Cryptocurrency as 2022 Partner

Author:

NASCAR Xfinity driver Brandon Brown tweeted that he has a primary partner for the 2022 season—LGBCoin, a “cryptocurrency meme coin” whose first three letters stand for “Let’s Go Brandon.” However, NASCAR has not approved it nor has the approval process begun as of Thursday evening despite Brandonbilt Motorsports’ announcement. 

“We are thrilled to partner with Brandonbilt Motorsports and Brandon Brown for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series season,” said James Koutoulas, LGBcoin HODLer and founder of Typhoon Capital Management, in a news release. “Brandon is not only an incredibly talented driver, but also a thoughtful individual wise beyond his years. His commitment and singular focus on his profession is inspiring and his personal story is one that we can all be proud of—an American story of success and perseverance. Brandon is truly America’s Driver.”

Following Brown’s Talladega victory last season, the Xfinity driver was being interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter, and the crowd could be heard chanting something during their conversation. Per Fox NY, the reporter suggested it was “Let’s go, Brandon” in honor of the driver; however, it was later revealed that the crowd was saying, “F--- Joe Biden.” The chant rapidly became a political meme. 

NASCAR attempted to distance itself from the chant as president Steve Phelps said before the final race of the season, per Yahoo! Sports, “We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the left or the right.” He continued, saying, “We obviously have and we’ve always had as a sport tremendous respect for the office of the president no matter who is sitting.

“I think it's an unfortunate situation. Do we like the fact that it kind of started with NASCAR and then is gaining ground elsewhere? No, we’re not happy about that. But we will continue to make sure that we have respect for the office of the president.”

SI Recommends

The sponsorship announcement that has yet to be approved by NASCAR comes less than two weeks after Brown told The New York Times he was unable to get a sponsor because of the chant, adding that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics.”

“This whole Talladega race win was supposed to be a celebration, and then it was supposed to be something that I was able to use to move up, and I really wanted to capitalize on that,” Brown said to The Times. “But with this meme going viral, it was more of, I had to stay more silent, because everybody wanted it to go on to the political side. I’m about the racing side.”

Per Brandonbilt Motorsports’s press release, the 28-year-old “will sport an eye-catching red, white, and blue livery with the logo and wordmark of LGBcoin aboard his No. 68 Chevrolet Camaro for all 33 races of the NXS season.”

More Racing Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo dribbles against the Miami Heat
NBA

Report: Cavs Looking to Acquire Lakers' Rajon Rondo

Rondo would give the Cavs a veteran guard option with the absence of Ricky Rubio due to injury.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium.
Podcasts

All About (Well, Mostly About) Mac Jones | The MMQB NFL Podcast

A Mac Jones analysis and what it means for the future of QBs and the draft

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) celebrates after a fourth quarter touchdown Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor's MVP campaign continues in Week 17 vs. the Raiders.

Chicago Bears kick returner Devin Hester (23) runs back a kickoff during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.
NFL

Ware, Hester, Willis, Johnson Headline Football HOF Finalists

Fifteen modern-day players will be considered on Jan. 18 by the selection committee.

Russell Wilson
NFL

Russell Wilson Hopes to Remain in Seattle After ’21 Season

The eight-time Pro Bowler wants to remain with the Seahawks next season.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer reacts to mayonnaise bath after winning Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Extra Mustard

Fans Worried About Blow to Beamer’s Head With Mayo Bath

College football Twitter was worried about the South Carolina coach after he was doused in Duke’s Mayo.

Trentyn Flowers
Play
College Basketball

Elite 2024 Wing Trentyn Flowers a Hot Commodity

Flowers is picking up interest from Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina, UCLA, Gonzaga and more.

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 17 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Cooper Kupp looks to stay on pace to break records vs. the Ravens.