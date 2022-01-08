LGBCoin found a way to sponsor Xfinity driver Brandon Brown that is within NASCAR’s rules, announcing on Saturday morning that it agreed to a two-year sponsorship and personal endorsement deal with the 28-year-old.

The eight-figure deal “will include personal participation in publicity events, videos, crypto conferences, racing-related events and more, though won’t include car decals,” per the cryptocurrency's press release. NASCAR does not need to approve away-from-track deals, according to the Charlotte Observer.

“I’m working to achieve my own American dream,” Brown said in the press release. “I’m humbled and thankful for LGBcoin.io’s reaffirmed support for my professional journey and their commitment to maintain a patriotic message. LGBcoin.io has already demonstrated incredible potential, and I’m excited to help build this brand through the 2022 season and beyond.”

The news comes after more than a week of controversy as NASCAR denied the request from Brandonbilt Motorsports for the “Let’s Go Brandon”-inspired sponsor to be the primary partner for the 2022 season.

But per a previous statement from Bandonbilt Motorsports on Jan. 2, the team “received written approval on the sponsors from a NASCAR Racing Operations official on December 26, 2021.” But, when the announcement was made on Dec. 30, NASCAR had not approved it nor had the approval process begun.

NASCAR has not issued an official statement on the matter, but per The Athletic’s Jeff Gluck, it told the team in a November meeting that “it wouldn't approve any ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ sponsorship.” Brandonbilt Motorsports reportedly filed its request in later December, listing LGBCoin as just cryptocurrency without specifying that the first three letters of the company stand for “Let’s Go Brandon.”

As Brown was interviewed by an NBC Sports reporter following his Talladega victory last Xfinity season, the crowd could be heard chanting something in the background. Per Fox NY, the reporter suggested it was “Let’s go, Brandon” in honor of the driver; however, it was later revealed that the crowd was saying, “F--- Joe Biden.” The chant rapidly became a political meme, criticizing the president.

NASCAR has attempted to distance itself from the “Let's go Brandon” chant, as president Steve Phelps said before the final race of the season, per Yahoo! Sports, “We do not want to associate ourselves with politics, the left or the right.”

Brown recently told The New York Times he was unable to get a sponsor because of the chant, adding that he had “zero desire to be involved in politics.”

“This whole Talladega race win was supposed to be a celebration, and then it was supposed to be something that I was able to use to move up, and I really wanted to capitalize on that,” Brown said to The Times. “But with this meme going viral, it was more of, I had to stay more silent, because everybody wanted it to go on to the political side. I’m about the racing side.”

