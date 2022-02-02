Watch out, NASCAR, a new Hall of Famer is in town and packs one heck of a punch.

Floyd Mayweather announced Tuesday that The Money Team Racing (TMTR) will make its competitive debut during the 2022 season, starting by trying to qualify for this year’s Daytona 500. It will partner with polarized sunglasses company Pit Viper and Kaz Grala will be behind the wheel of the No. 50 Chevrolet.

“I love fast cars and I love to compete. I know NASCAR will not be easy, but anything easy isn’t worth doing to me,” Mayweather said in a team release. “With that being said, this move into auto racing seems to be a perfect fit for the Mayweather brand.”

The Grala has had success at Daytona, becoming the youngest winner in its history by winning the 2017 truck series season-opener. He competed in three Cup Series events at super speedways for Kaulig Racing last season.

“It’s an honor to be behind the wheel for Floyd Mayweather’s entrance into NASCAR. It’s a really exciting time in our sport as it globalizes and reaches new audiences,” Grala said in a team release. “I know Floyd is here to win, and I absolutely feel that everyone involved in this program is capable of making that happen. We know we will need some time to grow together as a new organization, but I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of building this team from the ground up.”

The team does not have a charter, which means they will not have a guaranteed entry for races. They will have to qualify to earn a spot in the 40-car field for the Feb. 20 race. The team plans to run a part-time schedule this season, per FOX Sports’s Bob Pockrass.

Mayweather joins a group of elite A-listers who have flocked to the sport in recent years. Basketball legend Michael Jordan and rapper Pitbull both own NASCAR teams—23XI Racing and Trackhouse Racing, respectfully—and UFC President Dana White recently struck a marketing deal with the Pittbull’s team.

