Aston Martin driver Sebastian Vettel was “surprised” and “didn't understand” when Formula One dropped the pre-race ceremony when drivers could take a knee.

Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali told Sky Sports earlier this week: “We have to not have to do politics. But I think now it’s a matter from gesture to action. Now the action is the focus on the diversity of our community. And this is the first step.”

In 2020, the league launched the ‘We Race As One’ initiative, which focused on diversity, inclusion and sustainability. Vettel often joined Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton as they used the ceremony to highlight major issues across the world. For example, Vettel wore a Pride rainbow shirt ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix in protest of its anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

“I hope that we find a way amongst the drivers to find a replace it,” Vettel said to Sky Sports. “I can see from a business point of view, probably, it’s involving certain risks, which you try to eliminate. So maybe that’s the reason why.

“Ultimately, if you roll out that carpet with all these nice words written onto it, then you should give us the opportunity as well to express ourselves.”

Drivers were not kept in the loop or informed of Formula One thinking of dropping the ‘We Race As One’ ceremony, Vettel saying they “just changed.”

“I was a bit surprised. I think the issues that we’re tackling are not going to be gone within two years. And therefore I was a bit surprised,” Vettel said to ESPN. “I hope that as drivers, we find a way to get together and find a slot of still expressing topics that are important to us.

“Probably not all the drivers care, but I think there’s some that really do care. And it’ll be great to get together. But probably it was getting a bit too strong and individual for the business side of things.”

More Formula One Coverage: