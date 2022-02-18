Skip to main content
Mercedes Welcomes Back the Silver Arrows in 2022 Car Launch

Mercedes-AMG debuted its livery of the W13 F1 E Performance on Friday, returning to its traditional Silver Arrows for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell this season. 

The team said in a release that the W13 “is 98% new and freshly designed from tip-to-toe with minimal carry-over from its predecessor.” Formula One, as a whole, faced significant technical regulation changes. 

“It just takes you back to being a kid,” Hamilton said at the launch. “I think it’s always exciting watching. With this new era of car, we’ve never seen such a drastic change, right?

“So it’s such a huge change in so many ways, that it’s just been really interesting seeing the designers and everyone coming together to find the best ways of creating a masterpiece.”

Hamilton and Russell hit the track later in the day for Mercedes's first of two permitted filming days at Silverstone in the United Kingdom. 

“It feels incredible, obviously Lewis and I have driven so many laps in the simulator of this,” said Russell, who joins Mercedes from Williams. “We’ve seen all the drawings, we’ve had so many meetings and presentations about it, but suddenly seeing it all come together, seeing all of the men and women who have put so much hard work and grit into making this, and coming together here, I think it looks incredible.

“And the silver [coming] back, we’ve had an incredible livery with the black in the past couple of years–but the silver back on the track is going to look incredible.”

Mercedes is coming off of a tumultuous 2021 season despite walking away with the Constructors title. Red Bull's Max Verstappen edged Hamilton to win the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix—and the world champion title—after a controversial final lap. Formula One stewards eventually dismissed both of Mercedes’ protests. FIA's analysis resulted in Michael Masi being removed from his position as Formula One race director.

