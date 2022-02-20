Skip to main content
Xfinity Driver Myatt Snider Flips, Goes Airborne in Last-Lap Crash at Daytona

Myatt Snider, NASCAR Xfinity Series

Myatt Snider managed to climb out of his car after arguably one of the worst wrecks NASCAR has seen across any of its series in a while. 

The Xfinity drivers entered the final lap at Daytona International Speedway, and on the backstretch, the 27-year-old was battling for a position. His car was tapped as he tried to slide in front of another driver, sending it airborne into the wall. 

Snider flipped in the air, hitting the fence as the vehicle started to shred. Sparks flew from what was left of the car as it skid across the track, eventually coming to a stop on the infield grass as the yellow flag waved in the distance.

As we can hear one broadcaster say, “Where is the engine?”

Meanwhile, Austin Hill took the lead from A.J. Allmendinger and won Saturday's Xfinity race at Daytona. Snider opened his window net and was able to climb out of the car. 

