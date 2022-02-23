Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Press Banter, New Cars, Norris Taking P1: A Recap of Preseason Testing, Day One

Smell that? It’s rubber hitting the track for day one of preseason testing in Spain as Formula One’s 2022 era begins. 

The offseason resulted in plenty of changes for the sport ranging from teams putting together their new cars to fit the long-awaited rules overhaul to F1 race director Michael Masi being removed from his position as a part of FIA's analysis of the controversial end to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Wednesday marked the first time that the 2022 cars have been seen as intended after some teams chose to debut a show vehicle over the last few weeks, keeping the technical innovations under wraps. 

All 10 teams are in action for the preseason tests, putting on full display which teams succeeded with innovations during the offseason and which ones need to make some changes before the Bahrain Grand Prix in March. 

Here's what you might have missed from Day One at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

McLaren and Ferrari came out strong. 

Friendly reminder: teams might purposefully skew their speeds to hide their outright performance levels, holding onto any competitive advantage they can. Not to mention, it was two sessions, meaning different times of the day leave the track in different conditions and temperatures vary. 

McLaren's Lando Norris, who finished the day with the fastest lap at 1:19.568, hinted at that, jokingly tweeting, “Productive day, but annoyed I’m P1. Now you gonna think we fast and waaaaay over hype us. Omegalul.” Norris's time came in the last half-hour of testing, edging him past Ferrari's Charles Leclerc who dominated a majority of the day. 

With the warning in mind, McLaren and Ferrari both broke out of the midfield, sweeping the top three by the end of the afternoon session. Norris, the lone McLaren driver for the day, clocked in 103 laps while Leclerc and Carlos Sainz split the sessions for a combined 153 laps. 

“The initial feeling is not bad, but we shouldn’t get carried away by the timesheets today, as these are early days and everyone is still hiding their true form,” Leclerc said, per Autosport. “It’s impossible to have a clear picture just yet, so we have to stay focused and keep working hard. We put in a lot of laps, more than any other team today, and that’s a positive we will build on.”

SI Recommends

Only 16 of the drivers made a trip around the track on Wednesday. Reigning world champion Max Verstappen clocked in the most laps at 147, while Alfa Romeo, totaled the least in the pack with a combined 32. 

More laps means more data available for the teams, and the drivers seemed to avoid a catastrophe as they finished the day without a red flag for a broken down car or a crash.  

For the first time in its entirety, here are the 2022 F1 cars.

Curious about what the livery looks like this season? Look no further and check out your favorite team's car for this season. 

The press shenanigans are back. 

Drivers weren’t the only ones playing around on the track.

When will hit the others make the 2022 debut? 

A few big names were missing from Wednesday's lineup, but never fear, the fan favorites will get their first track-time of the season on Thursday. 

Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren), Esteban Ocon (Alpine), Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri), Sergio Perez (Red Bull) and Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) are all set to hit the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, most eyes likely to be on Zhou as he makes his F1 debut. 

Zoom, zoom. 

More Racing Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Andrew Whitworth
NFL

Andrew Whitworth Gives Update on Potential Retirement Decision

The 40-year-old went on the Dan Le Batard Show to explain where he is in deciding whether to retire or return for another year.

By Daniel Chavkin
New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores walks to the field before the AFC Championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Brian Flores ‘Not Mad’ At Bill Belichick for Mistaken Texts

Flores is using Belichick’s texts as evidence in his lawsuit against the NFL.

By Madison Williams
Portland Trail Blazers Center Jusuf Nurkic reacts after missing a shot during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks.
Play
NBA

Nurkic to Miss At Least Four Weeks With Plantar Fasciitis

The veteran center is the latest player to miss time this season for Portland.

By Zach Koons
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady to Star in Movie About Four Women Patriots Fans

The former quarterback has booked his first big project in retirement

By Madison Williams
Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Report: Denard Robinson Joins Jim Harbaugh’s Staff at Michigan

He will serve as the program’s assistant director of player personnel.

By Wilton Jackson
Kobe Bryant Shaquille O'Neal
Extra Mustard

Report: HBO Could Produce Show on Kobe, Shaq-Era Lakers

HBO’s next show about the Lakers could be based around Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal and Los Angeles’ three-peat.

By Daniel Chavkin
nhl-power-rankings-panic-meter-leafs
NHL

Power Rankings: It's Time to Check the Panic Meter

Evaluating each team on a scale of ‘calm, cool, collected’ to ‘what is happening?!?!’ Plus, some reshuffling in the top 10.

By Kate Yanchulis
Indian Wells, CA, USA; Andy Murray (GBR) hits a shot during his second round match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Tennis

Andy Murray Criticizes Gender Pay Gap at Dubai Championships

The British player said this is “a big step backwards” for tennis.

By Madison Williams