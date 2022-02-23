Skip to main content
Lewis Hamilton Calls For ‘More Women in the Stewards' Room’

Lewis Hamilton not only said Formula One needed to have “nonbiased stewards” but also highlighted the need of diversity within the room where people are making decisions. 

“I want to see more women in the stewards’ room,” he said on Wednesday. “I think maybe last year we had one or two and I think it would be awesome for them to have a male and a female as the two race directors, for the two race directors I think they are talking about doing. I think that’s a great way of promoting diversity, too.”

The Mercedes driver has previously commented that he “lost faith” in the sport's governing body following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. F1 Race director Michael Masi was removed from his position as a result of the controversial decisions he made in the final moments of the race that ended with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen not only winning but also snagging the world champion title. 

There is a rotating panel of four stewards for each Formula One race, and these individuals make decisions on topics the race director refers to them. 

“Racing drivers, some are very, very good friends with certain individuals,” Hamilton said. “Some travel with certain individuals, and tend to take more of a keen liking to some of them.

“I think we [just need] people who have no bias and are super central when it comes to making decisions.”

Whom Hamilton was referring to was not clear.

