Richard Childress Pledges to Donate One Million Rounds of Ammunition to Ukraine

NASCAR team owner Richard Childress made headlines on Wednesday, but it was not because of anything on the track. 

The racing legend is helping send a million rounds of ammunition to Ukraine.

Childress told reporters that he was inspired by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he said “he didn't want to leave, he just needed ammunition.” The team owner then contacted Ammo Inc. about sending rounds to Ukraine, and they decided to send a million rounds over the next two days. Childress, who is a member of the company’s board of directors, first announced the move on Fox News earlier on Wednesday before the call with reporters. 

In order to get the ammunition there quickly, Childress said that they will work with a private company. 

"To see the people in Ukraine fighting, it's terrible to see the lives that are being lost over there," he continued. “We have to do all we can, and I felt with Ammo Inc. and myself, we were doing the right thing.”

Teams and leagues across the world are taking action as Russia continues to attack Ukraine. UEFA moved the Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris while the governing bodies of tennis decided to suspend the WTA/ATP combined event set in Moscow this upcoming October.

FIFA and UEFA also banned Russia from all international competitions—including qualifying games for the 2022 World Cup. Additionally, the ban will apply to the country’s men’s and women’s national teams, as well as any club teams competing in any FIFA or UEFA competitions. And in the racing world, Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix has been canceled.

