Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
TENNIS
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

International Governing Bodies of Tennis Condemn Russia’s Invasion, Impose Suspensions

The international governing bodies of tennis have released a joint statement, condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and taking immediate action on future events. 

“A deep sense of distress, shock and sadness has been felt across the entire tennis community following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the past week,” the statement says. “Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, and we commend the many tennis players who have spoken out and taken action against this unacceptable act of aggression. We echo their calls for the violence to end and peace to return.

“The safety of the tennis community is our most immediate collective priority. The focus of the WTA and ATP in particular in recent days has been on contacting current and former players, and other members of the tennis community from Ukraine and neighboring countries, to check on their safety and offer any assistance.”

In the news release, the WTA and ATP boards decided to suspend the combined event set in Moscow this upcoming October. The ITF board has also suspended both Russia and Belarus’s Tennis Federation memberships and withdrawn them from entries in ITF team competitions until further notice. Athletes in both countries are allowed to compete in international competitions, but not under the name or flag of their countries. 

SI Recommends

In addition, all ITF tournaments in both Russia and Belarus have been canceled indefinitely. 

The news comes at the heels of several players around the world condemning the attack on Ukraine. Ukrainian tennis star Elina Svitolina announced she would not compete against Russian or Belarusian players. Russia’s Andrey Rublev wrote ‘No War Please’ on a camera after his semi-final win in the Dubai Tennis Championship. 

Other players were directly impacted; Dayana Yastremska fled Ukraine with her sister and arrived safely in France on Friday. 

ATP had previously postponed the Moscow CH 80 tournament, scheduled to start at the end of February in Russia.  

More Sports Illustrated Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jimmy Garoppolo with the 49ers.
NFL

Report: Jimmy Garoppolo to Have Surgery Before Likely Trade

He will reportedly be sidelined until the summer.

By Joseph Salvador
mike mccarthy
NFL

Mike McCarthy Addresses Sean Payton to Cowboys Rumors

Speaking to reporters ahead of the NFL scouting combine, McCarthy addressed rumors that his job status in Dallas is not safe.

By Nick Selbe
Fans pose for photos behind a large US Soccer logo.
Soccer

U.S. Soccer Agrees to Eight-Year Media Deal with Turner Sports, HBO

The new contract will begin in 2023.

By Zach Koons
Chandler Parsons guarding Kobe Bryant.
Extra Mustard

Chandler Parsons Shares His Favorite Kobe Bryant Story

Parsons recalled guarding Bryant as a rookie with the Rockets.

By Joseph Salvador
Tom Brady speaks to Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians.
NFL

Arians, Licht Comment on Possibility of Tom Brady Return

Amid discussions that Brady’s retirement could be short lived, Tampa Bay’s coach and GM discussed where things stand.

By Dan Lyons
abramovich
Soccer

Report: Abramovich to Receive Bids to Sell Chelsea This Week

The Russian owner has reportedly turned down offers of £2.2 billion for Chelsea in the past.

By Andrew Gastelum
derek jeter
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: ESPN Eyeing Derek Jeter for TV Broadcast Role

After stepping down as Marlins CEO, could the Hall of Fame shortstop be making a move to the broadcast booth?

By Nick Selbe
Week 15
Play
College Basketball

Week 15: SBLIVE/SI Power 25 National Boys Basketball Rankings

Bishop Gorman falls in heartbreaking fashion, ending their bid for a 10th straight state title.

By Jason Jordan