Russian Formula One Driver Nikita Mazepin has been released from his contract with Haas F1, amid his home country’s invasion of Ukraine. The team has also terminated its partnership with title sponsor Uralkali, a company owned by the driver’s father Dmitry Mazepin.

The team announced the move in a statement released early Saturday morning.

The 23-year-old’s future with the team has been in question over the last week after Russia invaded Ukraine. As previously reported by ESPN, Dmitry was one of the business leaders who met with president Vladimir Putin on Thursday about the sanctions on Russia.

“Dear fans and followers, I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated. While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was followed in this unilateral step,” Mazepin said in a statement released after Haas F1's announcement.

“To those who have tried to understand, my eternal thanks. I have treasured my time in F1 and genuinely hope we can all be together again in better times. I will have more to say in the coming days.”

Haas F1 removed the Uralkali livery for the final day of preseason testing in Barcelona as well as related signage on its motorhome. Team principal Guenther Steiner commented on Nikita's status while in Barcelona, saying, “It needs to be resolved.”

“Not everything depends from us here what is happening. There’s governments involved, I have no power over them, and we also need to see how the situation develops in Ukraine.”

A week after the Russian invasion began, speculation started surfacing that Mazepin was on his way out of the team and that reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi would get the first call. He was previously called in to fill in for former Haas F1 and current IndyCar driver Romain Grosjean, and Associated Press’s Jenna Fryer reported that Fittipaldi received the call in a “last-to-know kind of way.” According to Fryer, the 25-year-old was with his brother, Enzo, who is testing a F2 car, when the speculation increased on Thursday.

Although FIA decided to allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete under a neutral flag, not everyone agreed with the move. On Wednesday, Motorsport UK announced it was banning Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom.

Even if Mazepin had remained with Haas F1, it was likely he would not be able to compete in July’s British Grand Prix unless the situation changes.

The move came days after the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU) called for Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The proposed ban from FAU would have barred Mazepin from competing this season.

