Russian drivers, such as Haas F1's Nikita Mazepin, are banned from competing in the British Grand Prix, Motorsport UK announced on Wednesday.

The governing body is banning Russian and Belarusian license holders from competing in the United Kingdom, which is contrary to FIA’s decision to allow Russian and Belarusian drivers to compete under a neutral flag. Even if Mazepin remains with Haas F1, it is likely he will not be able to compete in July’s British Grand Prix unless the situation changes.

If the ban holds, Mazepin will need to obtain a license from another country in order to compete, according to ESPN.

“The entire Motorsport UK community condemns the acts of war by Russia and Belarus in Ukraine and expresses its solidarity and support towards all those affected by the ongoing conflict,“ David Richards CBE, who is the chair of Motorsport UK, said in a statement. “We stand united with the people of Ukraine and the motorsport community following the invasion and the unacceptable actions that have unfolded.

“This is a time for the international motorsport community to act and show support for the people of Ukraine and our colleagues at the Federation Automobile d’Ukraine (FAU).”

FAU requested Monday that Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, ban all Russian and Belarusian drivers amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Last Thursday, Russian military invaded Ukraine, attacking cities and bases after President Vladimir Putin announced he was launching a military operation. Putin said over the weekend to put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on alert. The conflict has continued to escalate.

The proposed ban from FAU would have barred Mazepin from competing this season, but his future is already in question within the team.

Haas will determine in the coming days what to do about title sponsor Uralkali, which is owned by Mazepin's father, Dmitry. As previously reported by ESPN, Dmitry was one of the business leaders who met with President Vladimir Putin on Thursday about the sanctions on Russia.

The team removed the Uralkali livery for the final day of preseason testing in Barcelona as well as related signage on its motorhome.

Among the other moves announced by FIA on Tuesday, Russian and Belarusian teams will not be allowed to compete, and “no Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (uniform, equipment and car)- should be displayed or anthems should be played at international/zone competitions, until further notice.”

Additionally FIA announced that the reason for the official cancellation of September’s Russian Grand Prix was because of “force majeure,” and Russian and Belarusian members of FIA will be required to temporarily step down from their roles.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said the World Motor Sport Council's decision was "aligned with the recommendations recently made by the International Olympic Committee." However, the IOC recommended all sports to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from international competition on Monday.

Meanwhile, Motorsport UK said “No Russian/Belarusian licenced teams are approved to enter motorsport competitions in the UK, no Russian/Belarusian licenced competitors and officials are approved to participate in UK motorsport events, and no Russian/Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (on uniform, equipment and car) to be displayed at Motorsport UK permitted events.”

“It is our duty to use whatever influence and leverage we might have to bring this wholly unjustified invasion of Ukraine to a halt,” Richards said. “We would encourage the motorsport community and our colleagues around the world to fully embrace the recommendations of the International Olympic Committee and do whatever we can to end this war.”

“Motorsport UK stands united with Leonid Kostyuchenko, the President of the FAU, the Ukrainian motorsport community and the Ukrainian people and calls for the violence to end with a peaceful resolution.”

