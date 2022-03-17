Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out of Formula One's Bahrain season-opener, Aston Martin announced on Thursday.

“Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Reserve Driver Nico Hulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards,” the team said in a statement.

Hulkenberg has stood in for the team three times since his last full-time F1 season with Renault in 2019. He replaced now Red Bull driver Sergio Perez twice and Lace Stroll once in 2020, both drivers testing positive for COVID-19 at the time.

The German driver has started 179 Formula One grands prix but has yet to stand on the podium.

Vettel's positive test comes after McLaren announced their driver, Daniel Ricciardo, was set to return to the paddock on Thursday after returning multiple negative tests. The Australian started feeling unwell last Wednesday and subsequently tested positive on Friday.

With Ricciardo out for all of Bahrain preseason testing, rising star Lando Norris was the sole driver who tested for McLaren, completing 200 laps for the highest individual tally. However, there was a glaring problem for McLaren that became evident during Bahrain testing—brake overheating issues.

