Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
RACING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Racing

Verstappen Says ‘No Reason to Believe in Title’ After Second DNF in Three Races

The 2022 Formula One campaign is definitely not going how Red Bull or Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, expected.

The last three races have been a roller coaster as the 24-year-old was forced to retire in the Bahrain Grand Prix, won the Saudi Arabian GP the following week and had another fuel-related issue in Australia that led to a second DNF. When he pulled the vehicle off to the side of the road, Dutchman could be heard on his team radio saying he could smell a “weird fluid.” 

“These kinds of things, if you want to fight for the title, cannot happen,” Verstappen told Sky Sports F1 after the Melbourne race. Even when he was forced to exit the race when fumes of smoke came from his vehicle, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who won the race, was far out of reach. 

Max Verstappen Australian Grand Prix

"We need to be faster than them, which we're not,” said Verstappen. “And have zero problems with the car, which we also don't have. So it's going to be a big task.”

He later added to reporters about a second title: “At the moment, there is no reason to believe in it.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said, per Formula1.com, “It’s totally understandable, his frustration. That was a really disappointing result not to finish the race. We don’t know what the issue is yet, I don’t think it was actually engine-related. I think it might be a fuel issue, but we need to get the car back, we need to look at what’s exactly happened …

“Until we get the car back, we don’t have the data, we don’t have the info. But desperately frustrating. I think as Max said, we didn’t have the pace to race Charles today—[Ferrari] were in a league of their own. But it’s frustrating not to be bagging those points.”

Leclerc leads the driver’s standings at the moment with a whopping 71 points compared to second-place George Russell, who has 37. Verstappen, meanwhile, is sixth with 25 points. 

However, Verstappen is not the only driver who has a Red Bull stamped engine this season to encounter issues. Teammate Sergio Pérez also was forced to retire early during the Bahrain Grand Prix. Meanwhile, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, drivers for the sister program AlphaTauri, have also experienced glitches. 

Formula One is now headed to Imola, Italy, for the weekend of April 22, a track where Verstappen won by more than 20 seconds last season. Can Red Bull diagnose the problems plaguing his vehicle during the bye week? 

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22)
MLB

Kershaw: Dodgers Made ‘Right Choice’ in Early Exit

The pitcher wanted to focus on the team winning instead of “individual goals” of pitching a perfect game.

By Madison Williams
allyson-felix-11th-medal
Play
Olympics

Allyson Felix Announces Retirement After This Season

The track and field star is running for more than medals in her final season.

By Wilton Jackson
Jayson Tatum shooting a free throw with Kyrie Irving watching.
Play
NBA

Tatum Says He Learned What to Do and What Not to Do from Kyrie

The star point guard left the Celtics in 2019.

By Joseph Salvador
Dodgers star Clayton Kershaw smiles after seven perfect innings against the Twins.
MLB

Kershaw Pulled After Seven Perfect Innings vs. Twins

The three-time Cy Young winner had thrown just 80 pitches, and had 13 strikeouts in the game.

By Dan Lyons
arnold-palmer-jack-nicklaus
Golf

Candid Camera: Arnie and Jack

Walter Iooss Jr.’s iconic photo of two golf legends

By Claire Kuwana
Member Exclusive
Jerry Jones, Micah Parsons and Roger Goodell speak before a game.
Play
NFL

Jerry Jones Says He's Open to Trading Up During NFL Draft

The Cowboys owner acknowledged the team will consider moving up if the board falls in a way they like.

By Daniel Chavkin
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) looks at his hands after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter.
Play
Extra Mustard

Pat Bev Shared One Key Message for His Former Teammates

The Timberwolves’ guard gave a NBA Finals–worthy celebration after the win Tuesday.

By Wilton Jackson
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr reacts prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
NFL

The Raiders Finally Give Derek Carr His Due

After years of being seen as just “good enough,” the QB has proven he’s a valuable asset worth a massive contract.

By Conor Orr