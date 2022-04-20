IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Formula One may just be a few races into the 2022 schedule, but teams have been and continue to discuss the futures of their respective star drivers, with the latest being Carlos Sainz.

Ferrari has been red hot this season between the duo of Sainz and Charles Leclerc, but the Spaniard’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season. According to a report in Spanish publication AS, Ferrari and the Spaniard are close to a two-year extension, which would have Sainz with the Italian team through 2024, similar to teammate Charles Leclerc.

Sainz is currently in the second year of his contract with Ferrari, and it is rumored that the team has little interest in looking elsewhere. Mattia Binotto revealed at the beginning of the year that the two camps were close to making the deal.

“I think we found an agreement,” the team boss previously said, per ESPN. “It's only a matter to translate it into paper.”

Sainz agreed when asked near the end of March, saying, “I think we are close. Very close. Very, very close. Very close. Extremely close. Nearly there.”

According to AS, the deal could be confirmed as soon as this week’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola, one of the home races for Ferrari.

Sainz joined Ferrari last season, replacing Sebastian Vettel on a two-year contract. Since then, he claimed podium finishes in Monaco, Hungary, Russia and Abu Dhabi in 2021. During the ’22 campaign, Sainz podiumed in the first two races but spun out at the Australian Grand Prix.

Other drivers on the grid secured long-term contracts leading up to the season: Lando Norris is staying with McLaren through 2025 and Max Verstappen closed a mega deal where he will be with Red Bull through 2028.

