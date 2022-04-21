A Miami-Dade Circuit Court judge denied local residents’ request to block the upcoming Formula One race at Hard Rock Stadium due to concerns about noise.

Judge Alan Fine said he could not hold an injunction hearing before the Grand Prix begins May 6 and found that “any potential harm is avoidable.” He found the evidence presented was “highly speculative” and offered suggestions of how to avoid potential harm, such as staying indoors or wearing ear plugs.

“It is not based on any current Formula One noise information, and the most recent affidavit from overnight does not take into consideration the south wall [a noise barrier previously erected at the venue],” Fine said, per Autosport.

The judge did say, per the Miami Herald, that the lawsuit can continue beyond the upcoming race weekend as there is a 10-year deal with Hard Rock Stadium to hold the Grand Prix annually.

The Hard Rock Stadium attorney, Melissa Pallet-Vasquez, did tell Fine that there is an agreement already in place with Miami Gardens to measure the noise levels for stadium events.

“By deferring until after the first race a preliminary injunction hearing for future races, we will have the ability, or the parties will have the ability, to know exactly what the noise levels are in fact,” the judge said.

Per the Herald, there is a $5 million community benefits package for Miami in this deal, and although the city has yet to issue the required special events permit, a lawyer for the city told the Herald it plans to “comply” but did not issue a time frame.

Formula One will be in Miami from May 6 to May 8

