Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Racing

Carlos Sainz Comments on Daniel Ricciardo’s Apology After First Lap Wreck at Imola

Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo, Imola 2022

All it takes is one hit to end your day while competing in motorsports, and for Carlos Sainz, that moment came incredibly early at Imola on Sunday. 

Just a few corners into the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo collided with the Spaniard, sending the Ferrari driver into the gravel. It was Sainz’s second consecutive DNF, but Ricciardo was able to continue to race as he prevented his car from becoming beached. 

“I think I got onto the curb just to try and buy myself a bit more space, because I know at some point it’s going to bottle up,” Ricciardo said, per Formula1.com. “But I think once I got on the curb, I just slid off it and then started to slide up into him.

“Obviously intentions were, in a way, good to try and, let’s say, leave some room. But in those conditions, obviously I didn’t have the grip I was hopeful for, slid up into him and ruined his race as well.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Sainz told reporters that, “It says much about Daniel as an athlete and as a sportsman that immediately after a race, where you could see he’s had a tough one, the first thing that he did was come in to the Ferrari box and apologize to me.” Mechanics were also present when Ricciardo apologized, all thanking the Australian for his gesture, Sainz continued. 

“So that's why there's no hard feelings with Daniel because of what happened,” Sainz said. “It could happen to anyone out there today. But unfortunately, it had to happen to me, when I'm coming from the crash in Melbourne. So yeah, it's how it is. The incident has really no mystery to it. I think if you see the onboard and what happened, it is very clear to everyone.”

One of the concerns for Sainz is how he is losing track time in the F1-75, which could be costly in the long run. Comparatively, his teammate, Charles Leclerc, appears to have a better handle on the vehicle, finishing first in Bahrain, second in Saudi Arabia, first in Australia and sixth in Imola. For the first two races, Sainz was right behind the Monegasque, ending second in Bahrain and third in Saudi Arabia.  

More Racing Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike Golic Jr. during an episode of ESPN's “SportsNation.”
Play
Media

Former ESPN Radio Host Mike Golic Jr. Announces New Job

Golic Jr. joins DraftKings to host a daily podcast, the GoJo Show, starting on May 2.

By Wilton Jackson
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball up court \in the third quarter against the Denver Nuggets during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
Betting

Bulls-Bucks, Nuggets-Warriors Game 5 NBA Playoff Bets

Bets and analysis for Wednesday's potential closeout Game 5s between the Bulls-Bucks and Nuggets-Warriors.

By Kyle Wood
A Dolphins helmet on the field.
NFL

Dolphins 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Miami Took Each Round

The team enters the 2022 draft with just four picks after aggressive moves over the last two years.

By Dan Lyons
Draymond Green playing for the Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Reacts to Chris Paul’s Questionable Kick

The point guard appeared to kick his defender in the groin during a play and the Warriors forward decided to chime in.

By Joseph Salvador
Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins (4) in the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors.
Play
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins Thought About Quitting. Then the Nuggets Called

Boogie opens up about the challenges he faced and finding a home in Denver.

By Chris Mannix
NFL draft prospect Rachaad White of Arizona State
Play
NFL

Rachaad White’s Incredible Journey to the NFL Draft

During the draft, we’ll hear many stories of overcoming adversity—each deserves to be properly respected. This is White’s journey.

By Conor Orr
Michigan State's Kenneth Walker III runs vs Michigan
Play
Fantasy

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Fantasy Picks Only 2.0

Here’s what it would look like if teams only cared about improving their fantasy numbers.

By Matt De Lima
Ian Eagle
Play
Extra Mustard

Ian Eagle on His ‘Ja Breaker’ Call, Where Ja Morant Dunk Stacks Up

The Grizzlies’ star’s electrifying dunk brought out the best in the broadcaster.

By Jimmy Traina