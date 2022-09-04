Serena Williams waved farewell to the tennis world for likely the last time after losing at the U.S. Open on Friday, leaving behind a legacy that transcended the sport and made her an icon around the world.

Williams’ third-round loss sparked waves of tributes from athletes, fans and other notable supporters eager to let the revered champion know how much she is loved and appreciated both on and off the court. On Sunday, prior to competing in the Dutch Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton added to the still-growing number of tributes with a heartfelt Instagram post paying homage to the GOAT for her incredible 27-year run.

“Taking a moment before the race today to show my appreciation and gratitude to the greatest of all time, @serenawilliams,” Hamilton wrote. “We will never see another Serena. She’s one of a kind. She came through like a wrecking ball and has been so spectacular to witness. She has such fierceness, power, and strength in both body and mind. To be so bold, Black, brave and, above all, a kind and caring human being is beautiful.”

The seven-time Formula One champion also reminisced on the impact of watching Serena and Venus Williams compete early in their careers, calling the legendary sisters “superheroes.” Hamilton, who is Black, also expressed his gratitude for their friendship and for making him feel that he wasn’t alone as he navigated through his career. The 37-year-old star has recently opened up about the hardships of his “lonely journey” through F1 as he tries to increase diversity in the sport.

“Seeing such talented women dominating a field where no one looked like them gave me hope,” Hamilton added Sunday. “They made me believe that superheroes are real, and they can look me and my family. I never dreamed in a million years I would meet these heroes and come to call them my friends. I knew that I wasn’t alone because of you. I knew I could never give up because you didn’t. I can’t thank you two enough.”

More Formula One Coverage: