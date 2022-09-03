Serena Williams’s Storybook U.S. Open Run Ends in Third-Round Loss

Serena Williams’s iconic career may be officially over after Australian Ajla Tomljanović bounced back in the third set on Friday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

In what ended up being the longest of the three matches in her final U.S. Open, the 23-time Grand Slam winner valiantly fought until the bitter end, but ended up falling to Tomljanović 7–5, 6–7(4), 6–1 in a thrilling back-and-forth third-round affair.

Williams forced a deciding third set with a second-set tiebreaker after Tomljanović rallied to overcome a 4–0 deficit. After Tomljanović took a commanding lead in the final frame, the fatigued competitors continued to battle as the red-hot crowd exploded with every Williams response. The revered legend refused to let her opponent deliver the career-ending blow for as long as she could, but, in the end, it was Tomljanović who secured the win on the sixth match point.

With what is likely her final Grand Slam now in the books, Williams prepares to leave the sport after an incredible 27-year run loaded with countless accolades and achievements.

The GOAT announced her “evolution” from tennis prior to playing in this year’s U.S. Open, signaling her illustrious career would soon be coming to a close. Williams won her first round match against Danka Kovinić 6–3, 6–3 on Monday to advance to the second round. She then upset the draw’s No. 2 seed, Anett Kontaveit, in three sets, winning 7–6(4), 2–6, 6–2 on Wednesday night.

If this indeed the end of her career, Williams finishes with the most major titles, men or women, in the Open Era and a career singles record of 858–156. Six of those major titles came from the U.S. Open, the tournament where she won her first Grand Slam title in 1999 at the age of 17.

The former World No. 1 also finishes her career with 73 singles titles and 23 doubles titles. She has four Olympic gold medals, one from singles and three from doubles.

Williams’ run in doubles is likely over now, too, after she lost a first-round match with her older sister Venus Thursday night. The duo finished their doubles career with 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together.

