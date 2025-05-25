Tom Brady Got Booed So Hard at the Indy 500
The 109th Indianapolis 500 will soon be underway and for the first time it will air on Fox. In a celebration of that, the network brought out its highest paid star, Tom Brady, prior to the race.
Did the fans in Indianapolis like seeing the former QB who tormented the Colts during his legendary days with the New England Patriots? No, no they didn't.
Brady had the boos rain down on him shortly after he took the stage during a pre-race ceremony. He didn't seem to mind it, though, as he waved to the crowd and took it all in.
Here's how that moment played out:
The race is schedule to start at 12:45 p.m. ET. American Josef Newgarden will try to become the first driver ever to win three straight races.
