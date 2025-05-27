Tom Brady Roasted Colts Fans With Savage Line After Being Booed at Indy 500
Tom Brady made an appearance at the Indy 500 on Sunday as his employer, Fox Sports, had the broadcast rights to the race for the first time in its history. Were fans happy to see him? No, no they weren't as he heard a lot of boos during a pre-race ceremony.
Those boos had nothing to do with his talents in the broadcast booth but rather with the history he has with the Colts, a team he often beat up on during his playing days with the New England Patriots.
Following the race Brady shared a photo from his day on Instagram and added a nice little message for all those Colts fans:
What an incredible experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend. Thanks to the@foxsports family for putting on an incredible show, and to my friend, the best driver in the world and 7x champion @jimmiejohnson for letting me tag along as we led out the pack. I’ll be back, and next time I’m driving!!!
PS: it was great to get in one more successful drive in front of a bunch of colts fans.
Well played, Tom Brady. Well played.