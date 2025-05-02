Kentucky Derby Field Features Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah's Sons
Two horses in the field of the 151st Kentucky Derby have a championship pedigree.
2015 Kentucky Derby winner American Pharoah, who that year became the first horse in 37 years to win horse racing's Triple Crown, sired Publisher and Luxor Café, two horses in the field of this year's run for the roses at Churchill Downs.
In '23, PromiseHer America, the daughter of American Pharoah, ran in the Kentucky Oaks, a Grade 1 stakes race held annually the day before the Kentucky Derby. But Publisher and Luxor Café are the first offspring of the legendary horse to compete in the Kentucky Derby, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.
And they're not the only horses in the field with ties to a Triple Crown winner. American Promise, the son of '18 Triple Crown winner Justify, is also a member of the 20-horse field. This marks the third straight year that a horse sired by Justify is in the field at Churchill Downs.
The last time a Kentucky Derby field featured offspring of two former Triple Crown winners was 1952.
Publisher, trained by Steve Asmussen and jockeyed by Irad Ortiz Jr., currently has 20-1 odds to win the Derby. Luxor Café, with trainer Noriyuki Hori and jockey João Moreira, carries 15-1 odds. Meanwhile, American Promise, trained by D. Wayne Lucas and jockeyed by Nik Juarez, is 30-1 to win at Churchill Downs.
Coverage of the Kentucky Derby begins as early as 12 p.m. ET on May 3. The race traditionally begins at 6:57 p.m. ET.