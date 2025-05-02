SI

Kentucky Derby Field Features Triple Crown Winner American Pharoah's Sons

American Pharoah sired Publisher and Luxor Café, two horses competing in the 151st Kentucky Derby.

Tim Capurso

American Pharoah in 2015 became the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978.
American Pharoah in 2015 became the first horse to win the Triple Crown since Affirmed in 1978. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images

Two horses in the field of the 151st Kentucky Derby have a championship pedigree.

2015 Kentucky Derby winner American Pharoah, who that year became the first horse in 37 years to win horse racing's Triple Crown, sired Publisher and Luxor Café, two horses in the field of this year's run for the roses at Churchill Downs.

In '23, PromiseHer America, the daughter of American Pharoah, ran in the Kentucky Oaks, a Grade 1 stakes race held annually the day before the Kentucky Derby. But Publisher and Luxor Café are the first offspring of the legendary horse to compete in the Kentucky Derby, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

And they're not the only horses in the field with ties to a Triple Crown winner. American Promise, the son of '18 Triple Crown winner Justify, is also a member of the 20-horse field. This marks the third straight year that a horse sired by Justify is in the field at Churchill Downs.

The last time a Kentucky Derby field featured offspring of two former Triple Crown winners was 1952.

Publisher, trained by Steve Asmussen and jockeyed by Irad Ortiz Jr., currently has 20-1 odds to win the Derby. Luxor Café, with trainer Noriyuki Hori and jockey João Moreira, carries 15-1 odds. Meanwhile, American Promise, trained by D. Wayne Lucas and jockeyed by Nik Juarez, is 30-1 to win at Churchill Downs.

Coverage of the Kentucky Derby begins as early as 12 p.m. ET on May 3. The race traditionally begins at 6:57 p.m. ET.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/SI Kentucky Derby