Amanda Anisimova’s Nephew Stole the Show During Wimbledon Win
Amanda Anisimova is headed to her first career Wimbledon semifinal after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (6-1, 7-6 (11-9)). Anisimova collapsed on the grass after Pavlyuchenkova's final return hit the net to end the match.
Then Anisimova got a pick-me-up in the form of her nephew Jackson who had just flown in to see one of the biggest matches of his aunt's young career. Jackson will be celebrating on Thursday as Anisimova takes on top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the tournament semifinal.
Let this be a lesson to all athletes that you don't need to limit yourself to bringing your own children to postgame interviews. Nieces and nephews will do just fine. People just love little kids making faces and half-paying attention.
Even if Anisimova's run ends on Thursday, it's been an incredible climb for the 23-year old. She took a break from the tennis midway through 2023 because she was concerned with burnout and her mental health. She returned in 2024 and has been playing very well ever since. She came into Wimbledon as the 12th-ranked player on tour.