Who Could Perform at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Halftime Show?
The FIFA World Cup final is one of the most-watched sporting events in history, with 1.5 billion viewers tuning in for the 2022 edition.
Those watching in 2026 will have more than just soccer to look forward to, though, as the final will feature a Super Bowl-style halftime show for the first-ever time.
FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced the move in an Instagram post, describing it as a "historic moment" for the tournament and promising a show "befitting the biggest sporting event in the world."
While the lineup remains unknown, Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin and band manager Phil Harvey will help select the artists set to perform during the 15-minute break.
So, who could take the stage? Here are the artists we think have a strong chance—and why.
Drake
Kendrick Lamar headlined this year's Super Bowl, drawing a record 133.5 million viewers across the United States alone.
During the show, Lamar famously looked directly into the camera while performing "Not Like Us"—his diss track aimed at fellow rapper Drake—and delivered the song’s now-iconic double entendre: "Tryin' to strike a chord and it's probably A minor."
The 2026 World Cup final halftime show would be the perfect opportunity for Drake—who has taken legal action against Kendrick Lamar over "Not Like Us," alleging defamation for "falsely accusing him of being a sex offender"—to fire back at his rival on the biggest stage.
It would undoubtedly draw massive viewership, with the world eager to see how the Canadian rapper responds to what many consider a fatal blow in their feud.
Beyoncé & Jay-Z
Few artists in history would be more deserving for the first-ever World Cup final halftime show than modern music's most famous power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z.
For nearly three decades, the two superstars have dominated the music industry—selling hundreds of millions of records, collecting countless awards, and topping the charts year after year, both as solo artists and together as The Carters.
They’ve toured together twice—first in 2014 and again in 2018—but they’ve never co-headlined a major standalone event, with Beyoncé taking to the stage alone to headline the Super Bowl XLVII halftime show in 2013. She also performed a special halftime show on Christmas Day 2024 for Netflix during the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans game.
A World Cup final performance could finally bring them together on one of the biggest stages in history.
Ed Sheeran
Whether you love or loathe Ed Sheeran's music, there’s no denying it would be a fitting choice for the 2026 World Cup final halftime show.
Sheeran’s acoustic jams have universal appeal, with the English singer-songwriter attracting fans from all corners of the globe, while is music is also family-friendly, making him an ideal option for an event with a wide-ranging audience.
While it might not thrill every viewer, it would certainly please many, making Sheeran a safe and crowd-pleasing choice for the occasion.
Calvin Harris/Diplo/Any Other Big DJ
One major question surrounding the World Cup final halftime show is how exactly it will be put together.
With only a 15-minute halftime break in soccer matches, the turnaround will need to be quick, leaving little time for the assembly and disassembly of a massive stage and special effects, unlike the Super Bowl, where the break can be up to 30 minutes.
Having a DJ headline would effectively solve this problem, and there are plenty of great choices out there.
Calvin Harris would be the obvious choice, with the Scotsman boasting countless worldwide hits featuring some of the biggest artists in the world, including Rihanna, Dua Lipa, and Sam Smith.
Diplo could also be a strong contender, with his and Major Lazer's command of the dancehall and reggaeton scenes likely resonate with audiences from Latin America and the Caribbean, while David Guetta and Tiësto also have the experience and appeal to make a memorable halftime performance.
A North American Medley
Given that the 2026 World Cup is being held across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, one thing we'd love to see for the final's halftime show is a medley of North America's biggest artists and genres.
Instead of simply picking a big name and putting them on stage, the show could celebrate the continent’s diverse musical culture, showcasing everything from country and rock to rap, reggae, and pop.
Think Santana. Think Garth Brooks. Think Gloria Estefan. Think Bad Bunny. Think Sean Paul. And maybe, just maybe, a sensational return to the stage for the legendary Celine Dion, if her health permits.
This is, of course, just a pipe dream, especially considering the aforementioned time constraints, but it's something we'd love to see come together nonetheless.